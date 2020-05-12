Global COVID-19 death toll touches 286,330, total cases surpass 4.177 million

Washington, May 12, 2020

The global death toll due to coronavirus (COVID-19) has risen to 286,330, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

Data posted by the CSSE on its website today showed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world had gone up to 4.177 million.

The United States continued to be the worst-affected country with more than 1.347 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 80,684 deaths so far.

Within the US, New York was the worst-hit, with as many as 26,988 deaths so far, followed by New Jersey with 9,340 deaths, Massachussets with 5,108 and Michigann with 4,584 deaths.

After the US, the United Kingdom has recorded the most number of deaths at 32,141 with a total of 224,332 cases of infection.

Italy came next with 30,739 deaths and 219,814 cases, while Spain has reported 26,744 deaths and a total of 227,436 cases, the second highest in the world.

France has recorded 26,646deaths and a total of 177,547 confirmed cases, the CSSE data showed.

Among other European countries, Belgium has recorded 8,707 deaths so far, Germany 7,661, the Netherlands 5,475 and Sweden 3,252.

Among other countries, 11,653 deaths have been reported from Brazil, 6,685 from Iran, 5,115 from Canada, 3,841 from Turkey, 3,573 from Mexico and 2,009 from Russia.

In fact, Russia has seen a big jump in confirmed cases of coronavirus in recent days and, at a total of 221,344, is fourth in the world after the US, Spain and the UK.

India is now 13th in the world in terms of total cases of infection at 70,756 , as of this morning, and 16th in terms of deaths, at 2,293.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December, has reported 4,633 deaths so far.

