Global COVID-19 death toll rises to 338,762; total cases cross 5.24 million

Washington, May 23, 2020

The global death toll due to coronavirus (COVID-19) has gone up to 338,762, according to the dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

Data posted by the CSSE on its website today showed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide had gone past 5.24 million.

The United States continued to be the worst-hit country with more than 1.602 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 96,013 deaths so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 28,853 deaths, followed by 10,985 deaths in New Jersey, 6,288 in Massachusetts and 5,158 in Michigan.

After the US, the United Kingdom has recorded the most number of deaths at 36,475 with a total of 255,544 cases of infection so far -- the fourth highest.

With a spike in the number of cases in recent days, Russia has emerged as the country with the second highest case load after the US at 335,882, though the number of deaths there is comparitively lower at 3,388.

Brazil has the third highest case load at 330,890 with 21,048 deaths, the sixth highest number among all countries.

Italy has reported the third highest number of deaths at 32,616 with 228,658 cases in all so far, followed by Spain with 28,628 deaths and 234,824 cases, and France with 28,218 deaths and 182,015 cases

Among other European countries, Belgium has recorded 9,237 deaths so far, Germany 8,256, the Netherlands 5,830 and Sweden 3,992.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 7,359 deaths, Mexico 6,989, Canada 6,360, Mexico 6,090 and Turkey 4,276.

India is now placed 11th in the world in terms of total cases of infection, which was 125,101 as of Wednesday morning, and 16th in terms of the number of deaths, which was 3,720.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 82,971 cases and 4,634 deaths so far.

