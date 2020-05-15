Global COVID-19 death toll rises to 305,395; total cases go up to 4.508 million

Washington, May 15, 2020

The global death toll due to coronavirus (COVID-19) has risen to 305,395, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

Data posted by the CSSE on its website today showed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world had gone up to 4.508 million.

The United States continued to be the worst-affected country with more than 1.429 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 86,744 deaths so far.

Within the US, New York was the worst-hit, with as many as 27,841 deaths so far, followed by New Jersey with 10,138 deaths, Massachussets with 5,482 and Michigan with 4,787 deaths.

After the US, the United Kingdom has recorded the most number of deaths at 34,078 with a total of 238,003 cases of infection, the third highest in the world.

Italy came next with 31,610 deaths and 223,885 cases, while Spain has reported 27,459 deaths and a total of 230,183 cases.

France has recorded 27,428 deaths and a total of 178,994 confirmed cases, the CSSE data showed.

Among other European countries, Belgium has recorded 8,959 deaths so far, Germany 7,897, the Netherlands 5,662and Sweden 3,646.

Among other countries, 14,267 deaths have been reported from Brazil, 6,902 from Iran, 5,652 from Canada, 4,477 from Mexico and 4,055 from Turkey.

Russia has seen a big jump in confirmed cases of the coronavirus in recent days and, at a total of 252,843, is placed second in the world after the United States in terms of the number of cases. The country has reported 2,418 deaths so far.

India is now placed 11th in the world in terms of total cases of infection at 81,970, as of this morning, and 16th in terms of deaths, at 2,649.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December, has reported 4,633 deaths so far.

