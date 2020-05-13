Global COVID-19 death toll rises to 292,316, total cases go past 4.278 million

Washington, May 13, 2020

The global death toll due to coronavirus (COVID-19) has risen to 292,316, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

Data posted by the CSSE on its website today showed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world had gone up to 4.278 million.

The United States continued to be the worst-affected country with more than 1.37 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 82,389 deaths so far.

Within the US, New York was the worst-hit, with as many as 27,284 deaths so far, followed by New Jersey with 9,531 deaths, Massachussets with 5,141 and Michigan with 4,674 deaths.

After the US, the United Kingdom has recorded the most number of deaths at 32,769 with a total of 227,741 cases of infection.

Italy came next with 30,911 deaths and 221,216 cases, while Spain has reported 26,920 deaths and a total of 228,030 cases, the third highest in the world.

France has recorded 26,994 deaths and a total of 178,349 confirmed cases, the CSSE data showed.

Among other European countries, Belgium has recorded 8,843 deaths so far, Germany 7,755, the Netherlands 5,529 and Sweden 3,313.

Among other countries, 12,461 deaths have been reported from Brazil, 6,733 from Iran, 5,300 from Canada, 3,926 from Mexico, 3,894 from Turkey and 2,212 from Russia.

In fact, Russia has seen a big jump in confirmed cases of coronavirus in recent days and, at a total of 242,271 is placed second in the world after the United States in terms of the number of cases.

India is now placed 12th in the world in terms of total cases of infection at 74,281 , as of this morning, and 16th in terms of deaths, at 2,415.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December, has reported 4,633 deaths so far.

