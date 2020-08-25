Global COVID-19 death toll rises past 814,000, total cases cross 24.683 million

Washington, August 25, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has increased to 23,683,592 while the global death toll has risen to 814,008.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 177,312 deaths and a total of more than 5.742 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,887 deaths, followed by 15,946 deaths in New Jersey, 12,261 in California, 11,755 in Texas, 10,397 in Florida, 8,949 in Massachusetts, 8,097 in Illinois, 7,557 in Pennsylvania and 6,663 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 3.622 million cases and 115,309 deaths so far.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 3,167,323 as of this morning. India is in the fourth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which touched 58,390 today.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 60,800 with a total of 563,705 cases so far -- the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,519, with a total of 328,628 cases so far -- the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,441 with 260,298 cases in all so far, the 18th highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases so far, at 963,655 with 16,524 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has seen a surge of cases in recent days and it now stands in fifth place with 611,450 cases and 13,159 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,533 deaths and 282,414 cases and Spain 28,872 deaths and 405,436 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 27,813 deaths, Iran 20,901, Colombia 17,612, Chile 10,916, Belgium 9,996, Germany 9,282 and Canada 9,129.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 293,711 cases and 6,255 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 299,628 cases and 4,028 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN