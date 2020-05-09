Global COVID-19 death toll reaches 274,898, total cases cross 3.938 million

Washington, May 9, 2020

The global death toll due to coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached 274,898, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

Data posted by the CSSE on its website today showed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world had risen to 3.938 million.

The United States continued to be the worst-affected country with more than 1.283 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 77,180 deaths so far.

Within the US, New York was the most hit, with as many as 26,243 deaths so far.

After the US, the United Kingdom has recorded the most number of deaths at 31,316 with a total of 212,529 cases.

Italy came next with 30,201 deaths and 217,815 cases, while Spain has reported 26,299 deaths and a total of 222,857 cases. France has recorded 26,233 deaths and a total of 176,202 confirmed cases, the CSSE data showed.

Among other European countries, Belgium has recorded 8,521 deaths so far, Germany 7,510, the Netherlands 5,377, Sweden 3,175 and Switzerland 1,823.

Among other countries, 10,017 deaths have been reported from Brazil, 6.541 from Iran, 4697 from Canada, 3,689 from Turkey and 3,160 from Mexico and 1,723 from Russia.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December, has reported 4,633 deaths so far.

NNN