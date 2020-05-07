Global COVID-19 death toll reaches 263,831, total cases cross 3.755 million

Washington, May 7, 2020

The global death toll due to coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached 263,831, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

Data posted by the CSSE on its website showed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world had risen to 3.755 million.

The United States continued to be the worst-affected country with more than 1.228 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 73,418 deaths so far.

Within the US, New York was the most hit, with as many as 25,623 deaths so far.

After the US, the United Kingdom has recorded the most number of deaths at 30,150 with a total of 202,359 cases.

Italy came next with 29,684 deaths and 214,857 cases, while Spain has reported 25,857 deaths and a total of 220,325 cases. France has recorded 25,812 deaths and a total of 174,224 confirmed cases, the CSSE data showed.

Among other European countries, Belgium has recorded 8,339 deaths so far, Germany 7,275, the Netherlands 5,221, Sweden 2,941 and Switzerland 1,805.

Among other countries, 8,339 deaths have been reported from Brazil, 6.418 from Iran, 4,366 from Canada, 3,584 from Turkey and 2,704 from Germany.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December, has reported 4,633 deaths so far.

