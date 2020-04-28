Global COVID-19 death toll reaches 211,159; total cases cross 3 million

Washington, April 28, 2020

The global death toll due to coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached 211,159, according to the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

Data posted by the CSSE on its website showed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world had risen to 3.041 million.

The United States continued to be the worst-affected country with as many as 988,451 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 56,745 deaths so far.

Within the US, New York was the most hit, with as many as 17,515 deaths so far.

After the US, Italy has recorded the most number of deaths at 26,977 with a total of 199,414 cases.

Spain has reported the second highest number of cases at 229,422, with 23,521 deaths so far.

France has so far reported 165,964 cases and 23,293 deaths while the United Kingdom has recorded 158,348 cases and 21,092 deaths.

Among other European countries, Belgidum has recorded 7,207 deaths so far, Germany 6,126, the Netherlands 4,518, Sweden 2,274 and Switzerland 1,655.

Among other countries, 5,806 deaths have been reported in Iran, 4,603 in Brazil, 2,900 in Turkey and 2,841 in Canada.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December, has reported 4,633 deaths so far.

