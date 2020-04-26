Global COVID-19 death toll reaches 202,880, total cases go past 2.897 million

Washington, April 26, 2020

The global death toll due to coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached 202,880, according to the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

Data posted by the CSSE on its website showed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world had gone past 2.897 million.

The United States continued to be the worst-affected country with as many as 939,053 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 53,789 deaths so far.

Within the US, New York was the most hit, with as many as 17,126 deaths so far.

After the US, Italy has recorded the most number of deaths at 26,384, with a total of 195,351 cases.

Spain has reported the second highest number of cases at 223,759, with 22,902 deaths so far.

France has so far reported 161,644 cases and 22,614 deaths while the United Kingdom has recorded 149,529 cases and 20,319 deaths.

Among other European countries, Belgidum has recorded 6,917 deaths so far, Germany 5,877, the Netherlands 4,409, Sweden 2192 and Switzerland 1599.

Among other countries, 5,650 deaths have been reported in Iran, 4,657 in Brazil, 2,706 in Turkey and 2,549 in Canada.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December, has reported 4,632 deaths so far.

NNN