Global COVID-19 death toll nears 900,000, total case load crosses 27.628 million

Washington, September 9, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has risen to 27,628,190 while the global death toll has increased to 898,757.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continues to be the worst-hit country with 189,972 deaths and 6.334 million cases of infection so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,016 deaths, followed by 15,996 deaths in New Jersey, 13,850 in California, 13,792 in Texas, 12,109 in Florida, 9,141 in Massachusetts, 8,405 in Illinois, 7,780 in Pennsylvania and 6,811 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 4,370,128 cases as of this morning and has reported 73,890 deaths as of this morning – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in the third place after India, with a total of more than 4.162 million cases and 127,464 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 68,484 with a total of 642,860 cases so far – up to the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,683, with a total of 357,593 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,577 with 281,583 cases in all so far, at the 19th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, having crossed 1 million to stand at 1,037,526 with 18,080 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the eighth highest number of cases with 640,441 cases and 15,086 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,770 deaths and 373,788 cases and Spain 29,594 deaths and 534,513 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 29,976 deaths, Iran 22,669, Colombia 21,817, Chile 11,702, Belgium 9,912, Germany 9,342 and Canada 9,203.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 299,659 cases and 6,359 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 331,078 cases and 4,593 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

