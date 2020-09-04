Global COVID-19 death toll nears 870,000, total cases cross 26.347 million

Washington, September 4, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world is over 26 million with 26,347,573 cases while the global death toll has increased to 869,600 - just shy of 870,000.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 186,834 deaths while the case load has crossed 6.153 million.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,976 deaths, followed by 15,971 deaths in New Jersey, 13,503 in California, 13,296 in Texas, 11,650 in Florida, 9,077 in Massachusetts, 8,324 in Illinois, 7,724 in Pennsylvania and 6,791 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 4.041 million cases and 124,614 deaths as of today.

India is in the third spot, with 3,936,747 cases and 68,472 deaths as of this morning.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 66,329 with a total of 616,894 cases so far -- the eighth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,616, with a total of 342,715 cases so far -- the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,507 with 272,912 cases in all so far, at the 19th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, having crossed 1 million to stand at 1,011,987 with 17,598 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the seventh highest number of cases with 633,015 cases and 14,563 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,712 deaths and 338,220 cases and Spain 29,234 deaths and 488,513 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 29,068 deaths, Iran 22,044, Colombia 20,618, Chile 11,422, Belgium 9,899, Germany 9,327 and Canada 9,189.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 297,512 cases and 6,335 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 321,615 cases and 4,412 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

