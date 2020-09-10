Global COVID-19 death toll crosses 900,000, total cases close to 28 million

Washington, September 10, 2020

The global coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll today crossed the 900,000-mark to touch 904,675 while the total number of confirmed cases of infection across the world is approaching 28 milllion at 27,911,537.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 190,909 deaths and 6.365 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,019 deaths, followed by 16,008 deaths in New Jersey, 13,994 in California, 13,923 in Texas, 12,110 in Florida, 9,146 in Massachusetts, 8,433 in Illinois, 7,794 in Pennsylvania and 6,886 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 4,465,863 cases as of this morning. In terms of the number of deaths, the toll crossed 75,000 today and stood at 75,062 – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.197 million cases and 128,539 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 69,049 with a total of 647,321 cases so far – up to the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,683, with a total of 357,614 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,577 with 281,583 cases in all so far, at the 19th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, having crossed 1 million to stand at 1,042,836 with 18,207 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the eighth highest number of cases with 642,431 cases and 15,168 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,805 deaths and 383,293 cases and Spain 29,628 deaths and 534,379 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 30,123 deaths, Iran 22,798, Colombia 22,053, Chile 11,781, Belgium 9,917, Germany 9,345 and Canada 9,205.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 300,030 cases and 6,365 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 332,970 cases and 4,634 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN