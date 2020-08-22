Global COVID-19 death toll crosses 800,000-mark, total cases near 23 million

Washington, August 22, 2020

The global coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll crossed the 800,000-mark to touch 800,283 while the total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world was nearing 23 million, reaching 22,984,824 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 175,429 deaths and a total of more than 5.626 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,864 deaths, followed by 15,941 deaths in New Jersey, 11,990 in California, 11,421 in Texas, 10,168 in Florida, 8,901 in Massachusetts, 8,066 in Illinois, 7,537 in Pennsylvania and 6,634 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 3.532 million cases and 113,358 deaths so far.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 2,975,701 as of this morning. India is in the fourth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which stood at 55,794 today.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 59,610 with a total of 549,734 cases so far -- the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,491, with a total of 325,271 cases so far -- the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,427 with 257,065 cases in all so far, the 18th highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases so far, at 949,531 with 16,268 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has seen a surge of cases in recent days and it now stands in fifth place with 603,338 cases and 12,843 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,508 deaths and 271,960 cases and Spain 28,838 deaths and 386,054 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 27,034 deaths, Iran 20,502, Colombia 16,568, Chile 10,723, Belgium 9,985, Germany 9,272 and Canada 9,110.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 292,174 cases and 6,231 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 292,625 cases and 3,907 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

