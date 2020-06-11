Global COVID-19 death toll crosses 418,000, total cases go past 7.435 million

Washington, June 11, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has gone past 7.435 million while the global death toll has reached 418,052.

The dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 113,209 deaths and while the total number of cases in the country has crossed two million to touch 2.011 million.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 30,575 deaths, followed by 12,443 deaths in New Jersey, 7,454 in Massachusetts, 6,113 in Pennsylvania, 6,095 in Illinois and 5,995 in Michigan.

Brazil continued to be in second place in terms of the number of cases, at 772,416, while it has reported the third highest number of deaths at 39,680.

After the US, the United Kingdom has recorded the most number of deaths at 41,364 with a total of 292,584 cases of infection, the fourth highest in the world.

Russia is placed third as far as the number of cases is concerned at 501.800, with 6,522 deaths so far.

India, with 286,579 cases as of this morning, is now placed fifth in the world, after the United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom as far as total number of cases is concerned, ahead of countries like Spain, Italy, Peru, France and Germany.

In terms of the number of deaths, India, at 8,102, is now placed in the 11th spot after the US, the UK, Brazil, Italy, France, Spain, Mexico, Belgium, Germany and Iran.

Italy has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 34,167 with 236,142 cases in all so far, the seventh highest in the world.

France has reported 29,322 deaths and 192,608 cases and Spain 27,136 deaths and 242,707 cases.

Among other countries, Mexico has recorded 15,357 deaths, Belgium 9,636, Germany and Iran 8,584.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 4,634 deaths so far, with no new fatalities for the past several days.

NNN