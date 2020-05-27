Global COVID-19 death toll crosses 350,000; total cases go past 5.591 million

Washington, May 27, 2020

The global death toll due to coronavirus (COVID-19) has risen to 350,458, according to the dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

Data posted by the CSSE on its website today showed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide had gone past 5.591 million.

The United States continued to be the worst-hit country with more than 1.681 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 98,916 deaths so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 29,302 deaths, followed by 11,194 deaths in New Jersey, 6,473 in Massachusetts and 5,266 in Michigan.

After the US, the United Kingdom has recorded the most number of deaths at 37,130 with a total of 266,599 cases of infection so far -- the fourth highest in the world.

With a spike in the number of cases in recent days, Brazil is now placed second in terms of the number of cases, at 391,222. The country has reported 24,512 deaths so far.

Russia is now in third spot as far as number of cases go, at 362,342, with 3,807 deaths so far.

Italy has reported the third highest number of deaths at 32,955 with 230,555 cases in all so far, followed by France with 28,533 deaths and 182,847 cases and Spain with 27,117 deaths and 236,259 cases.

Among other European countries, Belgium has recorded 9,334 deaths so far, Germany 8,372, the Netherlands 5,875 and Sweden 4,125.

Among other countries, Mexico has reported 8,134 deaths, Iran 7,508, Canada 6,753 and Turkey 4,397.

India is now placed 10th in the world in terms of total cases of infection, which was 151,767 as of Wednesday morning, and 15th in terms of the number of deaths, which was 4,337.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 82,993 cases and 4,634 deaths so far.

NNN