Global COVID-19 death toll crosses 190,000, total cases go past 2.7 million

Washington, April 24, 2020

The global death toll due to coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached 190,861, according to the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

Data posted by the CSSE on its website showed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world had gone up to 2.709 million.

The United States continued to be the worst-affected country with as many as 869,172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 49,954 deaths so far.

Within the US, New York state was the most hit, with as many as 16,388 deaths so far.

After the US, Italy has recorded the most number of deaths at 25,549, followed by 22,157 deaths in Spain, 21,856 in France and 18,738 in the United Kingdom. Among other European countries, Belgium has recorded 6,490 deaths so far and Germany 5,575.

Among other countries, 5,481 deaths have been reported in Iran, 4,177 in the Netherlands, 3,331 in Brazil, 2,491 in Turkey, 2,241 in Canada, 2,021 in Sweden and 1,549 in Switzerland.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December, has reported 4,632 deaths so far.

NNN