Global COVID-19 death toll crosses 170,000: Johns Hopkins University

Washington, April 21, 2020

The global death toll due to coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached 170,368, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), which is tracking the pandemic.

Data posted by the CSSE on its website showed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world had gone up to 2.478 million.

The United States continued to be the worst-affected state with 786,752 cases and 42,359 deaths so far. Within the US, New York state alone accounts for 14,604 deaths.

Italy has reported 24,114 deaths so far with a total of 181,228 cases, while Spain has recorded 200,210 cases and 20,852 deaths so far.

France has recorded 156,453 cases and 20,265 deaths, while there have been 125,856 cases and 16,509 deaths so far.

Italy said on Monday that it had, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, registered a fall in the number of active cases of infection as compared to the previous day.

The number of active cases on Monday stood at 108,237, down 20 from the previous day's number of 108,257, the Civil Protection Department said.

As many as 454 people died in Italy in the previous 24 hours, taking the toll so far to 24,114, the second highest after the United States.

In China, where the pandemic first broke out in December, the total number of cases so far is 82,758 and the number of deaths is 4,632. Mainland China reported 11 new cases on Tuesday, according to Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency.

NNN