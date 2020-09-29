Global COVID-19 death toll crosses 1 million, total cases of infection rise to 33.362 million

Washington, September 29, 2020

The global death toll due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crossed one million today, even as the total number of confirmed cases of infection across the world has risen to 33,362,341.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 205,085 deaths, and a total of 7.149 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,140 deaths, followed by 16,107 deaths in New Jersey, 15,807 in Texas, 15,641 in California, 14,037 in Florida, 9,415 in Massachusetts, 8,858 in Illinois, 8,088 in Pennsylvania and 7,051 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 6,145,291 cases as of this morning. It has reported 96,318 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.745 million cases and 142,058 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 76,603 with a total of 733,717 cases so far – the eighth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 42,090, with a total of 441,573 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,851 with 311,364 cases in all so far, at the 20th place in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 748,266 cases and 31,411 deaths -- the 9th highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,154,299 cases with 20,299 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the tenth highest number of cases with 671,669 cases and 16,586 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world, while Argentina has the ninth highest number of cases with 723,132 cases and 16,113 deaths – the 14th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 32,324 deaths, France 31,744, Iran 25,779, Colombia 25,641, Chile 12,698, Ecuador 11,280, Indonesia 10,473, Belgium 9,987, Germany 9,468 and Canada 9,328.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 311,516 cases and 6,474 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 360,555 cases and 5,193 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

