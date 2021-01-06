<p><strong>Washington, January 6, 2021</strong></p><p>The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed to 86,704,216 today while the global death toll stood at 1,874,732.</p><p>A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 358,107 deaths, and a total of 21.074 million cases so far.</p><p>Within the US, New York state accounted for 38,743 deaths, followed by 28,803 deaths in Texas, 27,524 in California, 22,188 in Florida, 19,382 in New Jersey, 18,562 in Illinois, 16,864 in Pennsylvania, 13,608 in Michigan and 12,734 in Massachusetts.</p><p>India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,374,932 cases as of this morning. It has reported 150,114 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.</p><p>Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 7.810 million cases and 197,732 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.</p><p>Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 128,822 with a total of 1,466,490 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.</p><p>The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 77,470 with a total of 2,845,203 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.</p><p>Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 76,877 with 2,201,945 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.</p><p>France has the sixth highest number of cases with 2,738,007 cases and 66,417 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.</p><p>Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,274,615 cases with 59,137 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.</p><p>Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,982,544 cases and 51,430 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.</p><p>Among other countries, Iran has reported 55,830 deaths, Colombia 44,428, Argentina 43,785, Peru 37,830, Germany 37,169, South Africa 30,524, Poland 30,055, Indonesia 23,296, Turkey 21,879, Ukraine 20,171, Belgium 19,827, Chile 16,816, and Canada 16,333.</p><p>In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 492,594 cases and 10,461 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 518,898 cases and 7,687 deaths.</p><p>China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.</p><p>NNN</p>