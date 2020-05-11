Global COVID-19 cases surpass 4.1 million, death toll rises to 282,727

Washington, May 11, 2020

The global death toll due to coronavirus (COVID-19) has risen to 282,727 according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

Data posted by the CSSE on its website today showed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world had gone up to 4.103 million.

The United States continued to be the worst-affected country with more than 1.329 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 79,528 deaths so far.

Within the US, New York was the worst-hit, with as many as 26,621 deaths so far, followed by New Jersey with 9,256 deaths, Massachussets with 4,979 and Michigann with 4,555 deaths.

After the US, the United Kingdom has recorded the most number of deaths at 31,930 with a total of 220,449 cases of infection.

Italy came next with 30,560 deaths and 219,070 cases, while Spain has reported 26,621 deaths and a total of 224,350 cases, the second highest in the world.

France has recorded 26,383 deaths and a total of 177,094 confirmed cases, the CSSE data showed.

Among other European countries, Belgium has recorded 8,656 deaths so far, Germany 7,569, the Netherlands 5,459, Sweden 3,225 and Switzerland 1,833.

Among other countries, 11,123 deaths have been reported from Brazil, 6,640 from Iran, 4,991 from Canada, 3,786 from Turkey, 3,465 from Mexico, 1,915 from Russia and 1,889 from Peru.

India is now 14th in the world in terms of total cases of infection at 67,152, as of this morning, and 16th in terms of deaths, at 2,206.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December, has reported 4,633 deaths so far.

NNN