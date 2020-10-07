Global COVID-19 cases rise to 35.841 million, death toll reaches 1,050,371

Washington, October 7, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbbed 35,841,357 while the global death toll rose to 1,050,371 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 210,909 deaths, and a total of 7.501 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,219 deaths, followed by 16,528 deaths in Texas, 16,266 in California, 16,147 in New Jersey, 14,767 in Florida, 9,538 in Massachusetts, 9,085 in Illinois, 8,223 in Pennsylvania and 7,229 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 6,757,131 cases as of this morning. It has reported 104,555 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.969 million cases and 147,494 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 82,348 with a total of 794,608 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 42,535, with a total of 532,779 cases so far – the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 36,030 with 330,263 cases in all so far, at the 18th place in the world.

Peru has the sixth highest number of cases with 829,999 cases and 32,834 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,242,258 cases with 21,755 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the tenth highest number of cases with 683,242 cases and 17,103 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the eighth highest number of cases with 824,468 cases and 21,827 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Spain has reported 32,486 deaths, France 32,383, Iran 27,419, Colombia 27,017, Chile 13,070, Ecuador 11,702, Indonesia 11,472, Belgium 10,092, Canada 9,582 and Germany 9,566.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 316,351 cases and 6,535 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 371,631 cases and 5,405 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

