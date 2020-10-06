Global COVID-19 cases rise to 35.533 million, death toll reaches 1,044,884

Washington, October 6, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world today rose to 35,533,953 while the global death toll climbed to 1,044,884.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 210,195 deaths, and a total of 7.459 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,214 deaths, followed by 16,437 deaths in Texas, 16,181 in California, 16,138 in New Jersey, 14,712 in Florida, 9,530 in Massachusetts, 9,054 in Illinois, 8,207 in Pennsylvania and 7,192 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 6,685,082 cases as of this morning. It has reported 103,569 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.927 million cases and 146,675 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 81,877 with a total of 789,780 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 42,459, with a total of 518,227 cases so far – the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 36,002 with 327,586 cases in all so far, at the 18th place in the world.

Peru has the sixth highest number of cases with 828,169 cases and 32,742 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,231,277 cases with 21,559 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the tenth highest number of cases with 682,215 cases and 17,016 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the eighth highest number of cases with 809,728 cases and 21,468 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, France has reported 32,317 deaths, Spain 32,225, Iran 27,419, Colombia 26,844, Chile 13,037, Ecuador 11,681, Indonesia 11,374, Belgium 10,078, Canada 9,560 and Germany 9,554.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 315,727 cases and 6,523 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 371,631 cases and 5,405 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN