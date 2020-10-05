Global COVID-19 cases rise to 35.238 million, death toll reaches 1,038,027

Washington, October 5, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 35 million to reach 35,238,623 today while the global death toll stood at 1,038,027.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 209,737 deaths, and a total of 7.419 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,205 deaths, followed by 16,320 deaths in Texas, 16,151 in California, 16,136 in New Jersey, 14,671 in Florida, 9,510 in Massachusetts, 9,040 in Illinois, 8,195 in Pennsylvania and 7,162 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 6,623,815 cases as of this morning. It has reported 102,685 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.915 million cases and 146,352 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 79,088 with a total of 761,665 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 42,440, with a total of 505,619 cases so far – the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,988 with 325,329 cases in all so far, at the 18th place in the world.

Peru has the sixth highest number of cases with 828,169 cases and 32,742 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,219,796 cases with 21,573 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the tenth highest number of cases with 681,289 cases and 16,976 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the seventh highest number of cases with 798,486 cases and 21,018 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, France has reported 32,246 deaths, Spain 32,086, Iran 27,192, Colombia 26,712, Chile 12,979, Ecuador 11,647, Indonesia 11,253, Belgium 10,064, Germany 9,539 and Canada 9,533.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 315,260 cases and 6,517 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 370,132 cases and 5,375 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

