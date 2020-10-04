Global COVID-19 cases rise to 34.909 million, death toll reaches 1,033,234

Washington, October 4, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world is approaching 35 million at 34,909,703, while the global death toll roe to 1,033,234 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 209,394 deaths, and a total of 7.382 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,197 deaths, followed by 16,295 deaths in Texas, 16,135 in New Jersey, 16,123 in California, 14,628 in Florida, 9,507 in Massachusetts, 9,023 in Illinois, 8,180 in Pennsylvania and 7,134 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 6,549,373 cases as of this morning. It has reported 101,782 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.906 million cases and 145,987 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 78,880 with a total of 757,953 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 42,407, with a total of 482,654 cases so far – the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,968 with 322,751 cases in all so far, at the 19th place in the world.

Peru has the sixth highest number of cases with 821,564 cases and 32,609 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,198,663 cases with 21,153 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the tenth highest number of cases with 679,716 cases and 16,938 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the seventh highest number of cases with 790,818 cases and 20,795 deaths – the 13th highest in the world.

Among other countries, France has reported 32,171 deaths, Spain 32,086, Iran 26,746, Colombia 26,556, Chile 12,919, Ecuador 11,597, Indonesia 11,055, Belgium 10,044, Germany 9,531 and Canada 9,488.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 314,616 cases and 6,513 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 367,565 cases and 5,325 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN