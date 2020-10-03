Global COVID-19 cases rise to 34.624 million, death toll reaches 1,028,696

Washington, October 3, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has climbed to 34,624,694 while the global death toll rose to 1,028,696 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 208,723 deaths, and a total of 7.333 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,199 deaths, followed by 16,224 deaths in New Jersey, 16,131 in Texas, 16,075 in California, 14,554 in Florida, 9,490 in Massachusetts, 8,992 in Illinois, 8,162 in Pennsylvania and 7,110 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 6,473,544 cases as of this morning. The number of deaths in India crossed the 100,000-mark today and touched 100,842 -- the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.880 million cases and 145,388 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 78,492 with a total of 753,090 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 42,358, with a total of 469,769 cases so far – the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,941 with 319,908 cases in all so far, at the 19th place in the world.

Peru has the sixth highest number of cases with 818,297 cases and 32,535 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,188,928 cases with 20,981 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the tenth highest number of cases with 677,833 cases and 16,909 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the eighth highest number of cases with 779,689 cases and 20,599 deaths – the 8th highest in the world.

Among other countries, France has reported 32,171 deaths, Spain 32,086, Iran 26,567, Colombia 26,397, Chile 12,867, Ecuador 11,495, Indonesia 10,972, Belgium 10,037, Germany 9,531 and Canada 9,466.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 313,984 cases and 6,507 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 366,383 cases and 5,305 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

