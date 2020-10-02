Global COVID-19 cases rise to 34.353 million, death toll reaches 1,023,848

Washington, October 2, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world rose to 34,353,480 while the global death toll stood at 1,023,848 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 207,818 deaths, and a total of 7.282 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,159 deaths, followed by 16,140 deaths in New Jersey, 16,130 in Texas, 15,995 in California, 14,444 in Florida, 9,480 in Massachusetts, 8,940 in Illinois, 8,144 in Pennsylvania and 7,102 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, at 6,394,068 as of this morning. It has reported 99,773 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.847 million cases and 144,680 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 78,078 with a total of 748,315 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 42,292, with a total of 462,781 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,918 with 317,409 cases in all so far, at the 19th place in the world.

Peru has the sixth highest number of cases with 818,297 cases and 32,535 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,188,928 cases with 20,981 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the tenth highest number of cases with 676,084 cases and 16,866 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the eighth highest number of cases with 765,002 cases and 20,288 deaths – the 13th highest in the world.

Among other countries, France has reported 32,034 deaths, Spain 31,973, Iran 26,567, Colombia 26,196, Chile 12,822, Ecuador 11,433, Indonesia 10,972, Belgium 10,023, Germany 9,514 and Canada 9,368.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 313,431 cases and 6,499 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 366,383 cases and 5,305 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

