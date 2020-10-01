Global COVID-19 cases rise to 34.020 million, death toll reaches 1,015,049

Washington, October 1, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 34 million to reach 34,020,904 today while the global death toll has risen to 1,015,049.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 206,971 deaths, and a total of 7.235 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,153 deaths, followed by 16,122 deaths in New Jersey, 16,016 in Texas, 15,902 in California, 14,317 in Florida, 9,456 in Massachusetts, 8,916 in Illinois, 8,130 in Pennsylvania and 7,083 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 6,312,584 cases as of this morning. It has reported 98,678 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.810 million cases and 143,952 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 77,646 with a total of 743,216 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 42,233, with a total of 455,860 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,894 with 314,861 cases in all so far, at the 19th place in the world.

Peru has the sixth highest number of cases with 811,768 cases and 32,396 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,179,634 cases with 20,796 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the tenth highest number of cases with 674,339 cases and 16,734 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the eighth highest number of cases with 751,001 cases and 16,937 deaths – the 13th highest in the world.

Among other countries, France has reported 31,986 deaths, Spain 31,791, Iran 26,380, Colombia 25,998, Chile 12,741, Ecuador 11,355, Indonesia 10,856, Belgium 10,016, Germany 9,507 and Canada 9,346.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 312,806 cases and 6,484 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 364,987 cases and 5,272 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

