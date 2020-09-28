Global COVID-19 cases rise to 33.213 million, death toll edges close to 1 million

Washington, September 28, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 33 million to reach 33,213,739 while the global death toll edged close to one million at 999,202.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 204,861 deaths, and a total of 7.127 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,131 deaths, followed by 16,106 deaths in New Jersey, 15,756 in Texas, 15,608 in California, 14,037 in Florida, 9,404 in Massachusetts, 8,858 in Illinois, 8,087 in Pennsylvania and 7,044 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 6,074,702 cases as of this morning. It has reported 95,542 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.732 million cases and 141,741 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 76,430 with a total of 730,317 cases so far – the eighth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 42,090, with a total of 441,564 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,851 with 311,364 cases in all so far, at the 19th place in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 748,266 cases and 31,411 deaths -- the 9th highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,154,299 cases with 20,299 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the tenth highest number of cases with 670,766 cases and 16,398 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world, while Argentina has the ninth highest number of cases with 711,325 cases and 15,749 deaths – the 14th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 32,262 deaths, France 31,744, Iran 25,589, Colombia 25,488, Chile 12,698, Ecuador 11,279, Indonesia 10,473, Belgium 9,980, Germany 9,468 and Canada 9,320.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 310,841 cases and 6,466 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 360,555 cases and 5,193 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN