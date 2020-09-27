Global COVID-19 cases rise to 32.880 million, death toll reaches 994,810

Washington, September 27, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world rose to 32,880,8575 cases today while the global death toll reached 994,810.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States, the worst-hit country, has recorded 204,503 deaths and a total of 7.079 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,125 deaths, followed by 16,103 deaths in New Jersey, 15,707 in Texas, 15,589 in California, 14,022 in Florida, 9,391 in Massachusetts, 8,832 in Illinois, 8,083 in Pennsylvania and 7,044 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 5,992,532 cases as of this morning. It has reported 94,503 deaths so far -- the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.717 million cases and 141,406 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 76,243 with a total of 726,431 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 42,060, with a total of 431,824 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,818 with 308,104 cases in all so far, at the 20th place in the world.

Spain has the eighth highest number of cases with 716,481 cases and 31,232 deaths -- the 9th highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,146,273 cases with 20,239 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the tenth highest number of cases with 669,498 cases and 16,376 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world, while Argentina has the ninth highest number of cases with 702,484 cases and 15,543 deaths – the 14th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 32,037 deaths, France 31,675, Iran 25,589, Colombia 25,296, Chile 12,591, Ecuador 11,273, Indonesia 10,386, Belgium 9,974, Germany 9,463 and Canada 9,313.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 310,275 cases and 6,457 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 359,148 cases and 5,161 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN