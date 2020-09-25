Global COVID-19 cases rise to 32.234 million, death toll reaches 983,042

Washington, September 25, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 32 million to reach 32,234,685 while the global death toll climbed to 983,042 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with the death toll at 202,818, and a total of 6.978 million cases.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,095 deaths, followed by 16,091 deaths in New Jersey, 15,510 in Texas, 15,405 in California, 13,795 in Florida, 9,362 in Massachusetts, 8,774 in Illinois, 8,054 in Pennsylvania and 7,019 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 5,818,570 cases as of this morning. The number of deaths in the country stood at 92,290 today – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.657 million cases and 139,808 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 75,439 with a total of 715,457 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,991, with a total of 418,889 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,781 with 304,323 cases in all so far, at the 20th place in the world.

Spain has the eighth highest number of cases with 704,209 cases and 31,118 deaths -- the 9th highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,123,976 cases with 19,867 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the tenth highest number of cases with 667,049 cases and 16,283 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world, while Argentina has the ninth highest number of cases with 678,266 cases and 14,766 deaths – the 14th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 31,870 deaths, France 31,524, Iran 25,015, Colombia 24,746, Chile 12,469, Ecuador 11,213, Indonesia 10,105, Belgium 9,965, Germany 9,436 and Canada 9,297.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 309,015 cases and 6,444 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 355,384 cases and 5,072 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

