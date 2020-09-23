Global COVID-19 cases rise to 31.657 million, death toll reaches 971,915

Washington, September 23, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world rose to 31,657,870 while the global death toll reached 971,915 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continues to be the worst-hit country, with the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country crossing the 200,000-mark to reach 200,893, while the total number of cases has gone up to 6.897 million.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,090 deaths, followed by 16,076 deaths in New Jersey, 15,229 in Texas, 15,210 in California, 13,416 in Florida, 9,328 in Massachusetts, 8,722 in Illinois, 8,002 in Pennsylvania and 6,997 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 5,646,010 cases as of this morning. The number of deaths crossed the 90,000-mark and stood at 90,020 today – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.591 million cases and 138,105 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 74,348 with a total of 705,263 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,914, with a total of 406,060 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,738 with 300,302 cases in all so far, at the 20th place in the world.

Spain has the eighth highest number of cases with 682,267 cases and 30,904 deaths -- the 9th highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,117,487 cases with 19,720 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the ninth highest number of cases with 663,282 cases and 16,118 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 31,568 deaths, France 31,426, Iran 24,840, Colombia 24,570, Argentina 13,952, Chile 12,321, Ecuador 11,126, Indonesia 9,977, Belgium 9,955, Germany 9,422 and Canada 9,286.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 307,418 cases and 6,432 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 353,844 cases and 5,044 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

