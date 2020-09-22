Global COVID-19 cases rise to 31.346 million, death toll reaches 965,294

Washington, September 22, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has risen to 31,346,086 cases while the global death toll reached 965,294 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continues to be the worst-hit country with 199,890 deaths and 6.858 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,092 deaths, followed by 16,069 deaths in New Jersey, 15,127 in Texas, 15,072 in California, 13,317 in Florida, 9,317 in Massachusetts, 8,693 in Illinois, 7,985 in Pennsylvania and 6,981 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 5,562,663 cases as of this morning. The number of deaths in India has jumped to 88,935 today – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.558 million cases and 137,272 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 73,697 with a total of 700,580 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,877, with a total of 401,127 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,724 with 299,506 cases in all so far, at the 20th place in the world.

Spain has the eighth highest number of cases with 671,468 cases and 30,663 deaths -- the 9th highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,111,157 cases with 19,575 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the ninth highest number of cases with 661,936 cases and 15,992 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 31,369 deaths, France 31,346, Iran 24,478, Colombia 24,397, Chile 12,298, Belgium 9,950, Germany 9,400 and Canada 9,279.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 306,886 cases and 6,424 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 352,178 cases and 5,007 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

