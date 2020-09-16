Global COVID-19 cases rise to 29.611 million, death toll touches 935,929

Washington, September 16, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has risen to 29,611,845 cases while the global death toll has touched 935,929.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 195,961 deaths and 6.606 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,038 deaths, followed by 16,043 deaths in New Jersey, 14,616 in California, 14,593 in Texas, 12,787 in Florida, 9,225 in Massachusetts, 8,564 in Illinois, 7,860 in Pennsylvania and 6,932 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 5,020,359 cases as of this morning. It has reported 82,066 deaths – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.382 million cases and 133,119 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 71,678 with a total of 676,487 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,753, with a total of 376,676 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,633 with 289,990 cases in all so far, at the 20th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,075,485 cases with 18,853 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the eighth highest number of cases with 651,521 cases and 15,641 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 31,007 deaths and 433,905 cases and Spain 30,004 deaths and 603,167 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 30,927 deaths, Iran 23,632, Colombia 23,288, Chile 12,040, Belgium 9,930, Germany 9,372 and Canada 9,239.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 303,089 cases and 6,393 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 342,671 cases and 4,823 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

