Global COVID-19 cases rise to 28.791 million, death toll touches 920,847

Washington, September 13, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has risen to 28,791,708 cases while the global death toll has reached 920, 847.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continues to be the worst-hit country with 193,705 deaths and 6.486 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,023 deaths, followed by 16,027 deaths in New Jersey, 14,334 in California, 14,332 in Texas, 12,600 in Florida, 9,196 in Massachusetts, 8,527 in Illinois, 7,829 in Pennsylvania and 6,911 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 4,754,356 cases as of this morning. It has reported 78,586 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.315 million cases and 131,210 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 70,604 with a total of 663,973 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,712, with a total of 367,598 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,603 with 286,297 cases in all so far, at the 20th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,059,024 cases with 18,517 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the eighth highest number of cases with 648,214 cases and 15,427 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,903 deaths and 402,811 cases and Spain 29,747 deaths and 566,326 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 30,470 deaths, Iran 23,157, Colombia 22,734, Chile 11,895, Belgium 9,923, Germany 9,354 and Canada 9,220.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 301,481 cases and 6,379 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 337,520 cases and 4,733 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN