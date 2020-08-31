Global COVID-19 cases rise to 25.251 million, death toll increases to 846,961

Washington, August 31, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has climbed to 25,251,916 while the death toll has increased to 846,961.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 183,068 deaths and a total of more than 5.997 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,951 deaths, followed by 15,937 deaths in New Jersey, 12,939 in California, 12,683 in Texas, 11,119 in Florida, 9,049 in Massachusetts, 8,228 in Illinois, 7,658 in Pennsylvania and 6,748 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 3.862 million cases and 120,828 deaths as of today.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 3,621,245 as of this morning. India has moved up to the third place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which is crossing the 64,000 mark to stand at 64,469 today.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 64,158 with a total of 595,841 cases so far -- the eighth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,586, with a total of 336,673 cases so far -- the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,477 with 268,546 cases in all so far, at the 19th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, at 992,402 with 17,128 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the sixth highest number of cases with 625,056 cases and 14,028 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,611 deaths and 315,813 cases and Spain 29,011 deaths and 439,286 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 28,607 deaths, Iran 21,571, Colombia 19,363, Chile 11,244, Belgium 9,894, Germany 9,303 and Canada 9,164.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 295,849 cases and 6,294 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 312,996 cases and 4,281 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

