Global COVID-19 cases rise to 21.943 million, death toll touches 775,439

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has crossed 21.943 million, while the global death toll has increased to 775,439.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 170,905 deaths and a total of more than 5.454 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,846 deaths, followed by 15,916 deaths in New Jersey, 11,347 in California, 10,452 in Texas, 9,758 in Florida, 8,842 in Massachusetts, 7,967 in Illinois, 7,474 in Pennsylvania and 6,592 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 3.359 million cases and 108,536 deaths so far.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 2,702,742 as of this morning. India is in the fourth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which stood at 51,797 today.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 57,023 with a total of 525,733 cases so far -- the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,466, with a total of 322,160 cases so far -- the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,405 with 254,636 cases in all so far, the 18th highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases so far, at 930,276 with 15,836 deaths, the 11th highest among all countries.

South Africa has seen a surge of cases in recent days and it now stands in fifth place with 589,886 cases and 11,982 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,434 deaths and 256,534 cases and Spain 28,670 deaths and 364,196 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 26,481 deaths, Iran 19,972, Colombia 15,372, Chile 10,513, Belgium 9,944, Germany 9,240 and Canada 9,087.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 289,832 cases and 6,190 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 282,344 cases and 3,740 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

