Global COVID-19 cases rise past 115.7 million, death toll climbs to 2.571 million

Washington, March 5, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed up to 115,760,047 while the global death toll rose to 2,571,789 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 520,387 deaths, and a total of 28,828,292 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 53,466 deaths, followed by 48,049 deaths in New York, 44,757 in Texas, 31,387 in Florida, 24,208 in Pennsylvania, 23,491 in New Jersey, 22,902 in Illinois, 17,750 in Georgia and 16,750 in Ohio.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 11,173,761 cases as of this morning. It has reported 157,548 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 10.793 million cases and 260,970 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 188,866 with a total of 2,112,508 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 124,259 with a total of 4,213,765 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 98,974 with 2,999,119 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,895,430 cases and 87,988 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,252,876 cases and 86,821 deaths - the eighth highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 71,572 deaths, with 2,489,615 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 3,142,358 cases and 70,501 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 60,512, Colombia 60,189, Argentina 52,644, South Africa 50,462, Peru 47,306, Poland 44,912, Indonesia 37,026, Turkey 28,839, Ukraine 28,227, Belgium 22,196, Canada 22,152, and Czechia 21,325.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 587,014 cases and 13,128 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 549,184 cases and 8,441 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

