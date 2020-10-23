Global COVID-19 cases reach 41.705 million, death toll rises to 1,137,333

Washington, October 23, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has climbed to 41,705,699 while the global death toll has risen to 1,137,333.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 223,042 deaths, and a total of 8.408 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,396 deaths, followed by 17,659 deaths in Texas, 17,266 in California, 16,267 in Florid, 16,263 in New Jersey, 9,810 in Massachusetts, 9,647 in Illinois, 8,574 in Pennsylvania and 7,729 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 7,761,312 cases as of this morning. It has reported 117,306 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.323 million cases and 155,900 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 87,415 with a total of 874,171 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 44,437, with a total of 813,451 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 36,968 with 465,726 cases in all so far, at the 15th place in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 1,026,281 cases and 34,521 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,453,923 cases with 25,072 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 12th highest number of cases with 710,515 cases and 18,843 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the fifth highest number of cases with 1,053,650 cases and 27,957 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, France has reported 34,237 deaths, Peru 33,984, Iran 31,650, Colombia 29,637, Chile 13,792, Indonesia 12,959, Ecuador 12,500, Belgium 10,588, Iraq 10,465, Germany 9,960 and Canada 9,916.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 326,216 cases and 6,715 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 394,827 cases and 5,747 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN