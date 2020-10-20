Global COVID-19 cases reach 40.549 million, death toll rises to 1,120,490

Washington, October 20, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world rose to 40,549,643 today while the global death toll climbed to 1,120,490.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 220,417 deaths, and a total of 8.228 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,366 deaths, followed by 17,483 deaths in Texas, 16,999 in California, 16,214 in New Jersey, 16,105 in Florida, 9,753 in Massachusetts, 9,496 in Illinois, 8,508 in Pennsylvania and 7,63=57 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 7,597,063 cases as of this morning. It has reported 115,197 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.250 million cases and 154,176 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 86,338 with a total of 854,926 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 43,816, with a total of 744,123 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 36,705 with 434,449 cases in all so far, at the 16th place in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 974,449 cases and 33,992 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,422,775 cases with 24,473 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 12th highest number of cases with 705,254 cases and 18,492 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the fifth highest number of cases with 1,002,662 cases and 26,716 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, France has reported 33,909 deaths, Peru 33,820, Iran 31,034, Colombia 29,102, Chile 13,702, Indonesia 12,734, Ecuador 12,395, Belgium 10,443, Iraq 10,366, Germany 9,846 and Canada 9,845.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 324,077 cases and 6,673 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 391,586 cases and 5,699 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

