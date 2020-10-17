Global COVID-19 cases reach 39.444 million, death toll rises to 1,105,751

Washington, October 17, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world is over 39 million to stand at 39,444,960 while the global death toll stood at 1,105,751.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 218,625 deaths, and a total of 8.062 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,337 deaths, followed by 17,375 deaths in Texas, 16,925 in California, 16,202 in New Jersey, 15,830 in Florida, 9,702 in Massachusetts, 9,425 in Illinois, 8,434 in Pennsylvania and 7,556 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 7,432,680 cases as of this morning. It has reported 112,998 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.200 million cases and 153,214 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 85,704 with a total of 841,661 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 43,519, with a total of 692,126 cases so far – the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 36,427 with 402,536 cases in all so far, at the 16th place in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 936,560 cases and 33,775 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,376,020 cases with 23,857 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 11th highest number of cases with 700,203 cases and 18,370 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the fifth highest number of cases with 965,609 cases and 25,723 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 33,648 deaths, France 33,325, Iran 30,123, Colombia 28,616, Chile 13,529, Indonesia 12,431, Ecuador 12,357, Belgium 10,359, Iraq 10,198, Canada 9,781 and Germany 9,775.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 322,452 cases and 6,638 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 387,295 cases and 5,646 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

