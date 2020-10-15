Global COVID-19 cases reach 38.537 million, death toll rises to 1,092,641

Washington, October 15, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world rose to 38,537,804 today while the global death toll climbed to 1,092,641.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 216,903 deaths, and a total of 7.916 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,316 deaths, followed by 17,188 deaths in Texas, 16,760 in California, 16,191 in New Jersey, 15,595 in Florida, 9,647 in Massachusetts, 9,320 in Illinois, 8,391 in Pennsylvania and 7,470 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 7,307,097 cases as of this morning. It has reported 111,266 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.140 million cases and 151,747 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 84,898 with a total of 829,396 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 43,245, with a total of 657,459 cases so far – the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 36,289 with 372,799 cases in all so far, at the 17th place in the world.

Peru has the eighth highest number of cases with 853,974 cases and 33,419 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,346,380 cases with 23,350 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 11th highest number of cases with 696,414 cases and 18,151 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the sixth highest number of cases with 931,967 cases and 24,921 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Spain has reported 33,413 deaths, France 33,058, Iran 29,349, Colombia 28,306, Chile 13,415, Ecuador 12,264, Indonesia 12,156, Belgium 10,278, Iraq 10,021, Canada 9,719 and Germany 9,716.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 321,218 cases and 6,614 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 382,959 cases and 5,593 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

