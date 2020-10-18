Global COVID-19 cases nears 40 million, death toll rises to 1,111,498

Washington, October 18, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world neared 40 million at 39,792,256 today while the global death toll rose to 1,111,498.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 219,466 deaths, and a total of 8.123 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,347 deaths, followed by 17,440 deaths in Texas, 16,959 in California, 16,211 in New Jersey, 15,967 in Florida, 9,723 in Massachusetts, 9,452 in Illinois, 8,465 in Pennsylvania and 7,607 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 7,494,551 cases as of this morning. It has reported 114,031 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.224 million cases and 153,675 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 86,059 with a total of 847,108 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 43,736, with a total of 708,311 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 36,543 with 414,241 cases in all so far, at the 15th place in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 936,560 cases and 33,775 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,390,824 cases with 24,039 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 11th highest number of cases with 702,131 cases and 18,408 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the fifth highest number of cases with 979,119 cases and 26,107 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 33,648 deaths, France 33,325, Iran 30,375, Colombia 28,803, Chile 13,635, Indonesia 12,511, Ecuador 12,375, Belgium 10,392, Iraq 10,254, Canada 9,796 and Germany 9,786.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 323,019 cases and 6,654 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 388,569 cases and 5,660 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN