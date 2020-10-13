Global COVID-19 cases nears 38 million, death toll rises to 1,080,790

Washington, October 13, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world is nearing 38 million at 37,808,273 cases while the global death toll rose to 1,080,790 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 215,086 deaths, and a total of 7.804 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,301 deaths, followed by 16,995 deaths in Texas, 16,594 in California, 16,175 in New Jersey, 15,412 in Florida, 9,617 in Massachusetts, 9,243 in Illinois, 8,347 in Pennsylvania and 7,429 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 7,175,880 cases as of this morning. It has reported 109,856 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.103 million cases and 150,689 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 83,945 with a total of 821,045 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 42,965, with a total of 620,458 cases so far – the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 36,205 with 359,569 cases in all so far, at the 17th place in the world.

Peru has the eighth highest number of cases with 851,171 cases and 33,357 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,305,093 cases with 22,594 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 11th highest number of cases with 693,359 cases and 17,863 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the sixth highest number of cases with 903,730 cases and 24,186 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Spain has reported 33,124 deaths, France 32,703, Iran 28,816, Colombia 27,985, Chile 13,376, Ecuador 12,218, Indonesia 11,935, Belgium 10,211, Iraq 9,912, Canada 9,680 and Germany 9,640.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 319,848 cases and 6,588 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 379,738 cases and 5,555 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

