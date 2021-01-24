Global COVID-19 cases near 99 million, death toll reaches 2.123 million

Washington, January 24, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world neared 99 million at 98,923,775 today while the global death toll rose to 2,123,968.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 417,902 deaths, and a total of 25,014,783 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 42,233 deaths, followed by 36,861 deaths in Texas, 34,725 in California, 25,164 in Florida, 20,934 in New Jersey, 20,645 in Illinois, 20,532 in Pennsylvania, 15,181 in Michigan and 14,064 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,654,533 cases as of this morning. It has reported 153,339 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 8.816 million cases and 216,445 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 149,084 with a total of 1,752,347 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 98,128 with a total of 3,657,793 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 85,461with 2,466,813 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,093,723 cases and 73,019 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,679,247 cases with 68,397 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 2,499,560 cases and 55,441 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 57,383 deaths, Germany 52,154, Colombia 50,982, Argentina 46,737, South Africa 40,574, Peru 39,274, Poland 35,363, Indonesia 27,835, Turkey 25,073, Ukraine 22,926, Belgium 20,726, Canada 18,716, and Chile 17,933.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 532,412 cases and 11,295 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 531,799 cases and 8,023 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN