Global COVID-19 cases near 86 million, death toll rises to 1,858,412

Washington, January 5, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world neared 86 million to stand at 85,899,563 today while the global death toll rose to1,858,412.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 354,263 deaths, and a total of 20.843 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 38,599 deaths, followed by 28,544 deaths in Texas, 27,042 in California, 22,090 in Florida, 19,225 in New Jersey, 18,412 in Illinois, 16,493 in Pennsylvania, 13,391 in Michigan and 12,671 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,356,844 cases as of this morning. It has reported 149,850 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 7.753 million cases and 196,561 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 127,757 with a total of 1,455,219 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 76,329 with 2,181,619 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the sixth highest number of deaths at 75,549, with a total of 2,721,735 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,717,268 cases and 65,550 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,250,713 cases with 58,706 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,958,844 cases and 51,078 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 55,748 deaths, Colombia 44,187, Argentina 43,634, Peru 37,830, Germany 35,972, South Africa 30,011, Poland 29,502, Indonesia 23,109, Turkey 21,685, Ukraine 19,929, Belgium 19,750, Chile 16,788, and Canada 16,182.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 490,476 cases and 10,409 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 517,920 cases and 7,670 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN