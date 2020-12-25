Global COVID-19 cases near 80 million, death toll rises to 1,744,924

Washington, December 25, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world neared 80 million to stand at 79,517,673 today while the global death toll stood at 1,744,924.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 329,118 deaths, and a total of 18.657 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 37,208 deaths, followed by 26,707 deaths in Texas, 23,958 in California, 20,995 in Florida, 18,544 in New Jersey, 16,960 in Illinois, 14,707 in Pennsylvania, 12,415 in Michigan and 11,963 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,146,845 cases as of this morning. It has reported 147,092 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 7.423 million cases and 189,982 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 121,172 with a total of 1,362,564 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 70,900 with 2,009,317 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the sixth highest number of deaths at 69,732, with a total of 2,195,221 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,584,471 cases and 62,389 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,963,290 cases with 52,985 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,854,951 cases and 49,824 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 54,440 deaths, Argentina 42,392, Colombia 41,454, Peru 37,218, Germany 29,389, Poland 26,992, South Africa 25,983, Indonesia 20,847, Turkey 19,115, Belgium 19,038, Ukraine 18,255, Chile 16,354, and Romania 15,023.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 467,222 cases and 9,753 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 507,265 cases and 7,398 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

