Global COVID-19 cases near 73 million, death toll rises to 1,624,161

Washington, December 15, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world neared 73 million at 72,991,941 while the global death toll rose to 1,624,161.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 300,494 deaths, and a total of 16.520 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 35,427 deaths, followed by 24,440 deaths in Texas, 21,147 in California, 20,003 in Florida, 17,775 in New Jersey, 15,454 in Illinois, 12,552 in Pennsylvania, 11,388 in Massachusetts and 11,289 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,906,165 cases as of this morning. It has reported 143,709 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 6.927 million cases and 181,835 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 114,709 with a total of 1,255,974 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 65,011 with 1,855,737 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the sixth highest number of deaths at 64,500, with a total of 1,874,867 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,433,859 cases and 58,391 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,751,884 cases and 48,013 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,682,866 cases with 47,410 deaths, the tenth highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 52,670 deaths, Argentina 41,041, Colombia 39,195, Peru 36,677, South Africa 23,451, Poland 23,309, Germany 22,687, Indonesia 19,111, Belgium 18,054, Turkey 16,646, Ukraine 16,038, Chile 15,931, and Ecuador 13,875.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 443,246 cases and 8,905 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 494,209 cases and 7,129 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

