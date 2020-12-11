Global COVID-19 cases near 70 million, death toll rises to 1,587,024

Washington, December 11, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world neared 70 million to stand at 69,833,475 today while the global death toll rose to 1,587,024.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 292,611 deaths, and a total of 15.645 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 35,266 deaths, followed by 23,906 deaths in Texas, 20,645 in California, 19,591 in Florida, 17,608 in New Jersey, 14,844 in Illinois, 12,163 in Pennsylvania, 11,209 in Massachusetts and 10,900 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,796,769 cases as of this morning. It has reported 142,186 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 6.781 million cases and 179,765 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 112,326 with a total of 1,217,126 cases so far – the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 63,387 with 1,805,873 cases in all so far, at the sixth place in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the sixth highest number of deaths at 63,179, with a total of 1,792,612 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,391,643 cases and 57,044 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the eighth highest number of cases with 1,720,056 cases and 47,344 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,574,319 cases with 45,370 deaths, the tenth highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 51,727 deaths, Argentina 40,431, Colombia 38,484, Peru 36,499, South Africa 22,747, Poland 22,174, Germany 21,217, Indonesia 18,511, Belgium 17,692, Chile 15,782, Turkey 15,751, Ukraine 15,278, and Ecuador 13,858.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 432,327 cases and 8,653 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 487,849 cases and 6,986 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

