Global COVID-19 cases near 62 million, death toll rises to 1,438,133

Washington, November 28, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world neared 62 million, reaching 61,947,341 today, while the global death toll rose to 1,447,918.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 265,146 deaths, and a total of 13.137 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 34,477 deaths, followed by 21,693 deaths in Texas, 19,090 in California, 18,363 in Florida, 16,942 in New Jersey, 12,685 in Illinois, 10,635 in Massachusetts, 10,234 in Pennsylvania and 9,380 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,351,109 cases as of this morning. It has reported 136,200 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 6.238 million cases and 171,974 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 104,242 with a total of 1,078,594 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 58,127, with a total of 1,609,131 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 54,363 with 1,564,532 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 2,248,209 cases and 51,999 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,628,208 cases and 44,668 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,223,500 cases with 38,676 deaths, the tenth highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 47,486 deaths, Argentina 38,216, Colombia 36,214, Peru 35,839, South Africa 21,378, Poland 16,746, Indonesia 16,646, Belgium 16,339, Germany 16,043, Chile 15,322, Turkey 13,373, Ecuador 13,358 and Ukraine 12,485.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 392,356 cases and 7,942 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 460,619 cases and 6,580 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

