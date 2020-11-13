Global COVID-19 cases near 53 million, death toll rises to 1,295,841

Washington, November 13, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world neared 53 million to stand at 52,899,849 while the global death toll rose to 1,295,841 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 242,477 deaths, and a total of 10.560 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,975 deaths, followed by 19,474 deaths in Texas, 18,141 in California, 17,372 in Florida, 16,495 in New Jersey, 10,846 in Illinois, 10,242 in Massachusetts, 9,182 in Pennsylvania and 8,403 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,728,795 cases as of this morning. It has reported 128,668 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.781 million cases and 164,281 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 97,056 with a total of 991,835 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 51,020, with a total of 1,293,728 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 43,589 with 1,066,401 cases in all so far, at the tenth place in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 1,915,282 cases and 42,599 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,437,220 cases and 40,461 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,865,395 cases with 32,156 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 40,482 deaths, Peru 35,031, Argentina 34,782, Colombia 33,491, South Africa 20,076, Indonesia 15,037, Chile 14,738, Belgium 13,891, Ecuador 12,946, Germany 12,228, Iraq 11,580, and Turkey 11,580.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 352,296 cases and 7,092 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 428,965 cases and 6,159 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

